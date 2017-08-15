Cubs' Addison Russell: No timetable for return
Russell has symptoms of plantar fasciitis and does not have a timetable to return, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
While he performed agility drills Tuesday, things do not seem to be improving in a hurry for the young shortstop. He will attempt to use insoles in his cleats to help with the pain as he continues to work on recovering. Javier Baez should continue to be the everyday shortstop in his stead.
