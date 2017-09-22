Cubs' Addison Russell: Not in Friday's lineup
Russell is out of the lineup against Milwaukee on Friday.
Russell retreats to the bench after going 1-for-4 with a walk during Thursday's victory. In his place, Javier Baez will slide over to short while Ben Zobrist gets the nod at the keystone.
More News
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Leaves yard in return from disabled list•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Activated from disabled list•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Could be back in action this weekend•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Hopes to return this weekend•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Takes BP again•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Hits in cage•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...