Cubs' Addison Russell: Not in Friday's lineup

Russell is out of the lineup against Milwaukee on Friday.

Russell retreats to the bench after going 1-for-4 with a walk during Thursday's victory. In his place, Javier Baez will slide over to short while Ben Zobrist gets the nod at the keystone.

