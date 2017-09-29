Play

Cubs' Addison Russell: Not in Friday's lineup

Russell is out of the lineup against the Reds on Friday.

Russell will stay on the bench for the second straight day now that the Cubs have secured a place in the playoffs. Mike Freeman will get the nod at shortstop, while batting eighth in the order.

