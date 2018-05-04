Cubs' Addison Russell: Not in Friday's lineup
Russell is out of the lineup against the Cardinals on Friday.
Russell will retreat to the bench following four straight starts, including an 0-for-3 day at the plate with a pair of strikeouts versus Colorado on Wednesday. In his place, Javier Baez will start at shortstop while Ben Zobrist starts at second base.
