Cubs' Addison Russell: Not in Monday's lineup

Russell is not in the lineup Monday against the White Sox, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Russell has underwhelmed at the plate for much of the year, but he's hitting .288 in July after going 1-for-3 with a double in Sunday's win over St. Louis. Even so, Russell will get the day off Monday as the Cubs go with Javy Baez at shortstop.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast