Cubs' Addison Russell: Not starting Monday
Russell is out of Monday's lineup against the Pirates.
He is hitting .268/.358/.380 with one home run and a 30.5 percent strikeout rate in 19 games this month. Javier Baez will start at shortstop while Tommy La Stella gets the start at the keystone, hitting second.
