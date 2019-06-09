Cubs' Addison Russell: Not starting Sunday

Russell (hand) remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Russell hasn't started since June 4 after bruising his right hand on a slide attempt, but he was able to come off the bench and deliver a pinch-hit sacrifice fly in Saturday's 9-4 win. He'll presumably be available in a reserve role again Sunday, eliminating most of the concern about a potential trip to the injured list.

