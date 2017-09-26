Cubs' Addison Russell: Not starting Tuesday
Russell is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.
Russell started seven of the last eight games and does not have a great track record against Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez (7-for-26, .604 OPS), so manager Joe Maddon decided it was time for a day off. With Javier Baez also out Tuesday, Mike Freeman will get the start at shortstop.
