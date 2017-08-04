Cubs' Addison Russell: Nursing foot injury
Russell is nursing a foot injury and may need a stint on the 10-day disabled list, Jesse Rogers of ESPN reports.
Though the club hasn't released details yet, this explains his two-game absence despite his recent rebirth at the plate. Russell is being evaluated by team doctors and may need an extended rest. Javier Baez will gain playing time for however long Russell is hobbled.
