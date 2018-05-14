Cubs' Addison Russell: On bench Monday
Russell is not in the lineup Monday against the Braves.
Russell's .250 batting average and .341 on-base percentage would each be career highs, but his .358 slugging percentage would be a career low. He has four extra-base hits in his last eight games, though, slugging .517 over that stretch. Javier Baez will slide over to shortstop Monday, with Tommy La Stella starting at second base.
