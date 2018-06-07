Cubs' Addison Russell: Out again Thursday

Russell (finger) is not in the lineup against Philadelphia on Thursday.

Though Russell was able to hit in the cage and play catch prior to Wednesday's game, he will remain out of the starting lineup for the series finale. Manager Joe Maddon remains optimistic regarding his shortstop's status, but the club has yet to decide on whether he will require a short stay on the DL. Since the potential move can be backdated up to three days, expect this situation to clear up within the next 24 hours as the Cubs will likely place him on the disabled list before Friday's game if it seems as though he needs more time off.