Cubs' Addison Russell: Out amidst abuse allegations

Russell was withheld from Friday's starting lineup after his ex-wife opened up about domestic violence abuse allegations concerning the shortstop Wednesday night, per Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports.

In 2017, Russell's ex-wife chose not to cooperate with Major League Baseball regarding a friend's accusation that Russell had been physically abusive towards her. This basically put any sort of investigation to rest as Russell was not punished by the league. It remains to be seen if the league will eventually take any action against Russell or re-open this case if she elects to cooperate, so this is definitely something to keep an eye on. According to Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, Russell is not expected to come to the ballpark Friday, so it appears as though his absence in the lineup is directly correlated to this situation.