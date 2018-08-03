Cubs' Addison Russell: Out of Friday's lineup
Russell is not starting Friday against the Padres.
Russell is hitting just .209 with a .517 OPS since the All-Star break. He'll get the day off Friday with Javier Baez sliding over to shortstop and Ben Zobrist playing second base.
