Cubs' Addison Russell: Out of lineup Saturday

Russell is not in the lineup against the Brewers on Saturday.

Russell will receive a breather after starting the past two games at shortstop. In his place, Javier Baez will set up at short while Tommy La Stella gets the nod at second. Through seven games, Russell is hitting .308 with three doubles and two RBI.

