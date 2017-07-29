Cubs' Addison Russell: Out of lineup Saturday
Russell is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Brewers.
Javy Baez will take over at short and bat eighth against right-hander Junior Guerra. Russell has not taken the step forward offensively that some were expecting in his age-23 season, but he has shown signs of heating up lately, hitting .306 with nine extra-base hits since the All-Star break. He figures to continue sitting only once a week or so.
