Cubs' Addison Russell: Out of lineup Sunday
Russell is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.
Russell started both games of Saturday's doubleheader, so this looks like a standard breather. Javier Baez will cover shortstop Sunday, with Ben Zobrist getting the nod at second base. The Cubs have Monday off, but expect Russell back in there for Tuesday's series opener against Cleveland.
