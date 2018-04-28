Cubs' Addison Russell: Out of Saturday's lineup

Russell is out of Saturday's lineup against the Brewers.

With Ben Zobrist (back) coming off the disabled list, Javier Baez will slide over to shortstop, allowing Zobrist to man the keystone. Russell still offers high-end defense at shortstop, but he is off to a rough start at the dish, hitting .215/.303/.278 with zero home runs in 79 at-bats. As long as he continues to struggle offensively, he should miss out on a couple starts each week in favor players who are doing more damage at the plate.