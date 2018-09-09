Cubs' Addison Russell: Picks up start Sunday

Russell is starting at shortstop and batting sixth in Sunday's series finale against the Nationals.

The Cubs' addition of Daniel Murphy has pushed Russell into a reserve role, as Javier Baez has shifted over to shortstop most days with Murphy installed at second base. However, Cubs manager Joe Maddon is known for his roster flexibility, so expect Russell to pick up occasional starts the rest of the way. That's the case Sunday, as the 24-year-old enters the lineup with Baez getting the start at third base.