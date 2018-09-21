Cubs' Addison Russell: Placed on administrative leave

Russell was put on administrative leave prior to Friday's game "in accordance with the joint MLB-MLBPA domestic violence policy" in response to abuse allegations from his ex-wife, Jared Diamond of The Wall Street Journal reports.

Per J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group, this policy allows the league to place Russell on paid leave for up to seven days while allegations are investigated. A previous investigation into this matter from last June remained open even though Russell's ex-wife declined to participate. In the statement from the league, the closing line read, "We are are hopeful that this new information will allow us to complete the investigation as promptly as possible." The Cubs echoed these sentiments, stating that the organization takes allegations of domestic violence seriously and will cooperate with the league's investigation, according to Gordon Wittenmyer of The Chicago Sun-Times.