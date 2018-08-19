Cubs' Addison Russell: Playing through hand injury

Russell has been playing through a hand injury for a while, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Manager Joe Maddon says that Russell's hand is "bothering him more than he's saying." The shortstop missed time in early June with a bruised finger, which appears to be the issue Maddon is referencing. He's remained in the lineup on a regular basis (though he didn't start Sunday) but his numbers do appear to be suffering. He's hit just .206/.259/254 in his last 35 games, though the Cubs are keeping him in the lineup because they value his defense.