Cubs' Addison Russell: Pops ninth home run

Russell went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Brewers.

Russell hit his ninth home run of the season in the fifth inning against Milwaukee starter Gio Gonzalez. The 25-year-old infielder could be in line for an expanded role at shortstop with Javier Baez going down due to a hairline fracture in his thumb. Russell has appeared in 456 career games at shortstop, so he should be fairly comfortable at the position.

More News
Our Latest Stories