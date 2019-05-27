Cubs' Addison Russell: Pops third homer
Russell went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Astros.
He took Houston closer Roberto Osuna deep in the ninth inning, one of two homers the Cubs hit in the inning, but the rally fell just short. Russell now has two three-hit performances in the last three days, pushing his slash line to .289/.333/.511 through 17 games with three home runs and five RBI since rejoining the big-league roster following the completion of his suspension for domestic violence.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal