Cubs' Addison Russell: Pops third homer

Russell went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Astros.

He took Houston closer Roberto Osuna deep in the ninth inning, one of two homers the Cubs hit in the inning, but the rally fell just short. Russell now has two three-hit performances in the last three days, pushing his slash line to .289/.333/.511 through 17 games with three home runs and five RBI since rejoining the big-league roster following the completion of his suspension for domestic violence.

