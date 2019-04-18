Cubs' Addison Russell: Preparing for minor-league stint
General manager Jed Hoyer said Thursday that Russell (suspension) will begin a minor-league rehab stint next week that is expected to last seven days, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
Russell has 11 games left to serve on the 40-game suspension he received last fall for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Since the suspension was levied, Hoyer noted that Russell "has been compliant with everything we have asked him to do and then some," which suggests the Cubs intend to add him back to the active roster when first eligible May 3. The brief stint in the minors should allow Russell to pick up enough at-bats for the Cubs to fell comfortable deploying him as their everyday shortstop once he's activated. Manager Joe Maddon already said earlier this week that Javier Baez would shift over to second base once Russell is reinstated, per Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune.
