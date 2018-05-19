Cubs' Addison Russell: Raps out four hits Friday
Russell went 4-for-4 with a walk, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 8-1 win over the Reds.
While all four hits were only singles, it's still a massive turnaround for the shortstop given how hard any hits were for him to come by in April. Russell's now batting .366 (15-for-41) over his last 11 games with a homer, six RBI and eight runs.
