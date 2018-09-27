Cubs' Addison Russell: Remains on administrative leave
Russell's stay on administrative leave was extended through Sunday by Major League Baseball, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Russell was initially put on administrative leave Friday, which allowed the league to place him on paid leave for up to seven days. Per Rosenthal, every previous case of a player being put on administrative leave has resulted in an eventual suspension for said player, and this situation doesn't appear to be much different. Earlier in the week, Rosenthal added that it's unlikely Russell will play again this year, especially since the investigation has yet to conclude.
More News
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Unlikely to return for postseason•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: May be done for season•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Placed on administrative leave•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Out amidst abuse allegations•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Heads to bench•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Out of Friday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....