Cubs' Addison Russell: Remains on administrative leave

Russell's stay on administrative leave was extended through Sunday by Major League Baseball, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Russell was initially put on administrative leave Friday, which allowed the league to place him on paid leave for up to seven days. Per Rosenthal, every previous case of a player being put on administrative leave has resulted in an eventual suspension for said player, and this situation doesn't appear to be much different. Earlier in the week, Rosenthal added that it's unlikely Russell will play again this year, especially since the investigation has yet to conclude.