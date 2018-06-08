Cubs' Addison Russell: Remains out of lineup Friday
Russell (finger) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Pirates.
Russell is expected to take batting practice prior to Friday's game, and it remains unclear whether he will be available off the bench. It was reported Thursday the 24-year-old should avoid a stint on the disabled list, with Javier Baez starting at shortstop again for the Cubs on Friday.
