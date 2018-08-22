Cubs' Addison Russell: Remains out Wednesday

Russell (shoulder) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Tigers.

Russell will stick on the bench for a second straight game after being scratched from Tuesday's lineup with right shoulder inflammation. The shortstop is also dealing with a hand injury, so the Cubs could opt to send him to the disabled list to recuperate given the recent addition of Daniel Murphy, though there hasn't been any indication that such a move is on the horizon. Javy Baez is starting at shortstop Wednesday.