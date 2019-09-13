Cubs' Addison Russell: Remains sidelined

Russell (head) remains on the bench Friday against the Pirates.

Russell has been out since getting hit in the head by a pitch Sunday. There's no guarantee he'd be starting even if healthy, though, as he owns a poor .692 OPS while rookie Nice Hoerner has managed an .879 OPS over his first four contests. Hoerner starts at shortstop Friday.

