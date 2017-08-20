Cubs' Addison Russell: Remains without timetable
Russell (plantar fasciitis) did some throwing and light running Sunday but remains without a timetable to return, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
He remains in a bit of a holding pattern, waiting for his plantar fasciitis to improve to the point that he can move at full speed. The Cubs are not missing his bat or his glove, as Javier Baez has been superb filling in at shortstop.
