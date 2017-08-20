Play

Cubs' Addison Russell: Remains without timetable

Russell (plantar fasciitis) did some throwing and light running Sunday but remains without a timetable to return, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

He remains in a bit of a holding pattern, waiting for his plantar fasciitis to improve to the point that he can move at full speed. The Cubs are not missing his bat or his glove, as Javier Baez has been superb filling in at shortstop.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast