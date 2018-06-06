Cubs' Addison Russell: Resumes hitting

Russell (finger) will take some swings prior to Wednesday's contest, Mark Gonzales of The Chicago Tribune reports.

This is an encouraging sign for Russell's status moving forward, even though the shortstop isn't in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game. Consider him day-to-day for Thursday's series finale, though the Cubs are expected to provide an update on his finger in the coming hours.

