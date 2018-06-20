Cubs' Addison Russell: Retreats to bench Wednesday

Russell is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Russell will head to the bench for what appears to be a regular day off after playing both sets of Tuesday's twin bill, going 3-for-9 with a pair of walks and a run scored. Javy Baez will cover shortstop in his stead, allowing Ben Zobrist to pick up a start at the keystone.

