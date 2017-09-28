Play

Cubs' Addison Russell: Rewarded with day off

Russell is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.

Russell will get a well deserved day off after launching what proved to be the game-winning, three-run homer in Wednesday's division-clinching 5-1 win over the Cardinals. Mike Freeman will start at shortstop and bat eighth in his stead.

