Cubs' Addison Russell: Rewarded with day off
Russell is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.
Russell will get a well deserved day off after launching what proved to be the game-winning, three-run homer in Wednesday's division-clinching 5-1 win over the Cardinals. Mike Freeman will start at shortstop and bat eighth in his stead.
More News
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...