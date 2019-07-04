Cubs' Addison Russell: Riding pine Thursday
Russell is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates.
Russell will get a day to observe after making an ill-advised throw to home plate late in Wednesday's game, which was not close to getting the runner. The Pirates then won on a sac fly. "We were playing for the out and threw the ball to the plate, and that kind of messed things up a little bit," manager Joe Maddon told Steve Greenberg of the Chicago Sun-Times. Robel Garcia is getting the start at second base.
