Cubs' Addison Russell: Riding pine Thursday

Russell is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates.

Russell will get a day to observe after making an ill-advised throw to home plate late in Wednesday's game, which was not close to getting the runner. The Pirates then won on a sac fly. "We were playing for the out and threw the ball to the plate, and that kind of messed things up a little bit," manager Joe Maddon told Steve Greenberg of the Chicago Sun-Times. Robel Garcia is getting the start at second base.