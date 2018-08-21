Cubs' Addison Russell: Scratched with shoulder inflammation

Russell was scratched from the lineup Tuesday against the Tigers due to right shoulder inflammation, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Russell now has a shoulder problem in addition to a hand issue. The Cubs acquired Daniel Murphy on Tuesday, which will likely cause a playing-time crunch in the infield. One way to resolve that crunch would be to place Russell on the disabled list, but there has been no suggestion that such a move is imminent.

