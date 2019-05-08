Cubs' Addison Russell: Set to join Cubs

Russell will be recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, David Kaplan of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The Cubs have yet to announce a corresponding roster move, but Russell will report to the big-league club for the first time all season ahead of Wednesday's game against the Marlins. The shortstop has spent the past two weeks getting his timing right in the minors after missing the first month of the season due to a suspension. Through 12 games with Iowa, Russell hit .222/.357/.467 with three homers and a stolen base. It's unclear what role Russell will initially play for the Cubs; With Javy Baez holding down shortstop, he may have to vie for playing time with the likes of Daniel Descalso (ankle) and David Bote at the keystone.

