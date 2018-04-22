Cubs' Addison Russell: Sits out Sunday

Russell is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rockies.

Russell has worked his walk rate to a career-high 12.5 percent mark this season, but the young shortstop's power numbers are down in the early going, as he is still searching for his first home run of the 2018 season. He'll be given the afternoon off while Javier Baez fills in at shortstop and Tommy La Stella takes over at the keystone.