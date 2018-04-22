Cubs' Addison Russell: Sits out Sunday
Russell is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rockies.
Russell has worked his walk rate to a career-high 12.5 percent mark this season, but the young shortstop's power numbers are down in the early going, as he is still searching for his first home run of the 2018 season. He'll be given the afternoon off while Javier Baez fills in at shortstop and Tommy La Stella takes over at the keystone.
More News
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...