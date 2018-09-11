Cubs' Addison Russell: Sits out Tuesday

Russell is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Brewers.

Russell has struggled since returning from the disabled list at the beginning of September, hitting just .167/.211/.167 across nine games (five starts). He'll head to the bench Tuesday as Javy Baez slides over to cover shortstop, leaving an opening for Tommy La Stella to pick up a start at third base.

More News
Our Latest Stories