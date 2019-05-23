Cubs' Addison Russell: Sits Thursday

Russell is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies.

Russell started each of the previous three games, but he benefited from Javier Baez missing action due to a heel injury and Daniel Descalso sitting Wednesday with a lefty (Cole Irvin) on the mound for Philadelphia. A healthy Baez and Descalso should serve as the Cubs' regular middle infielders versus right-handed pitching, but Russell should at least handle a short-side platoon role. Since returning from suspension and a brief stay at Triple-A Iowa, Russell appears to have unseated David Bote as the Cubs' top reserve infielder.

