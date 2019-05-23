Cubs' Addison Russell: Sits Thursday
Russell is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies.
Russell started each of the previous three games, but he benefited from Javier Baez missing action due to a heel injury and Daniel Descalso sitting Wednesday with a lefty (Cole Irvin) on the mound for Philadelphia. A healthy Baez and Descalso should serve as the Cubs' regular middle infielders versus right-handed pitching, but Russell should at least handle a short-side platoon role. Since returning from suspension and a brief stay at Triple-A Iowa, Russell appears to have unseated David Bote as the Cubs' top reserve infielder.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: New closer in the Rockies?
There may be some steals and saves options on your waiver wire, plus we rate winners and losers...
-
Prospects: Can Cron find an opening?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal