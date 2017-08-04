Cubs' Addison Russell: Sitting again Friday

Russell is not in the Cubs' lineup Friday against the Nationals.

The shortstop received a day of Thursday in place of Javier Baez, and this second breather is a bit curious considering he's rebounded since the All-Star break. Perhaps there's another reason Russell is giving way to Javier Baez on Friday, but his owners should watch what happens ahead of Saturday's contest.

