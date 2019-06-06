Cubs' Addison Russell: Sitting again

Russell is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies.

Russell will sit for the second straight game while manager Joe Maddon hands David Bote another start at second base. At this point, it appears Russell and Bote will typically fight for one spot in the lineup in most games. Russell's case for earning the larger share of playing time at the position likely took a hit after Bote went 4-for-4 with a pair of extra-base knocks and seven RBI in Wednesday's 9-8 win.