Cubs' Addison Russell: Sitting Tuesday
Russell (head) remains out of the lineup Tuesday against the Padres.
Russell was hit in the head by a pitch Sunday and underwent testing for a concussion. There hasn't yet been word on whether or not he does indeed have a concussion. He'll sit for the second game in a row Tuesday, with Nico Hoerner getting another start at shortstop.
More News
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Exits with apparent head injury•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Pops ninth home run•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Late addition to lineup•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Sits Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early catcher rankings for 2020
As we begin our look ahead to the 2020 rankings, Scott White breaks down a historically thin...
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...