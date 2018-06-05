Cubs' Addison Russell: Situated on bench Tuesday

Russell (finger) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Phillies.

Russell will miss Tuesday's series opener against the Phillies as he continues to nurse a finger contusion that he picked up in Sunday's win over the Mets. The shortstop said he only expects to miss a couple of days because of the injury, so consider him day-to-day. Javy Baez will pick up a start at shortstop in his stead, allowing Ben Zobrist to start at the keystone.