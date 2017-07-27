Cubs' Addison Russell: Squares up 10th homer

Russell went 2-for-5 with a solo home run during Wednesday's win over the White Sox.

Russell has heated up at the dish with a .296/.336/.574 slash line, seven homers, 16 RBI and 18 runs through his past 115 at-bats. With his poor start in the rearview mirror, the shortstop is now in line to have a strong finish down the fantasy stretch. It also helps that the Cubs appear to have also hit stride offensively.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast