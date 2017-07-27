Cubs' Addison Russell: Squares up 10th homer
Russell went 2-for-5 with a solo home run during Wednesday's win over the White Sox.
Russell has heated up at the dish with a .296/.336/.574 slash line, seven homers, 16 RBI and 18 runs through his past 115 at-bats. With his poor start in the rearview mirror, the shortstop is now in line to have a strong finish down the fantasy stretch. It also helps that the Cubs appear to have also hit stride offensively.
