Cubs' Addison Russell: Starting again Saturday

Russell is starting at second base and batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Mets.

Before Friday's start, in which he went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, Russell had sat out the previous three games. The Cubs will see if the long ball can get the 25-year-old going, as he's slashing just .189/.256/.270 this month.

