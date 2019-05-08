Cubs' Addison Russell: Starting at second base

Russell will bat eighth and play second base in his season debut Wednesday against the Marlins.

Russell missed the first month of the season serving a suspension for domestic violence and then spent a brief period getting up to speed with Triple-A Iowa. With Javier Baez locking down the everyday shortstop role, Russell may be forced to split time at second base with Daniel Descalso (ankle), Ben Zobrist (personal) and David Bote. Descalso and Zobrist are both currently unavailable, while Bote has received the majority of his starts at third base, so Russell could be given a fair number of at-bats in the near future.