Cubs' Addison Russell: Starting at second Sunday

Russell is starting at second base and batting seventh in Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Russell picks up his first start of the weekend series, though he did enter off the bench in the previous two contests. The 25-year-old has a .239/.322/.387 slash line this season and will continue to fight with the likes of Ian Happ and Tony Kemp for playing time at the keystone.

