Cubs' Addison Russell: Starting Monday
Russell is starting at shortstop and batting eighth in Monday's game against the Astros.
Javier Baez is drawing the start at designated hitter in the American League park, which opens up a spot for Russell next to Daniel Descalso at second. The Cubs have decent depth up the middle, which will squeeze Russell out of the mix on occasion, but he could play frequently while the Cubs get to utilize a DH the next three days.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal