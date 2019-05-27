Cubs' Addison Russell: Starting Monday

Russell is starting at shortstop and batting eighth in Monday's game against the Astros.

Javier Baez is drawing the start at designated hitter in the American League park, which opens up a spot for Russell next to Daniel Descalso at second. The Cubs have decent depth up the middle, which will squeeze Russell out of the mix on occasion, but he could play frequently while the Cubs get to utilize a DH the next three days.

