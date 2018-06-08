Cubs' Addison Russell: Status in limbo for Friday

Russell (finger) will take batting practice Friday but is unlikely to start in the series opener against the Pirates, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

It was reported earlier Thursday that Russell would avoid a DL stint, and Russell's progression to taking batting practice underlines that he should be back in the lineup in the near future. His status for Friday's game hinges on how his injured finger responds to BP, but even if he's out of the lineup, Russell could be available as a bench option later in the contest. Javier Baez started at short Thursday and could do so again Friday if Russell is still sidelined.