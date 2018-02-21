Cubs' Addison Russell: Strengthened shoulder over offseason

Russell added a throwing program this offseason to strengthen his shoulder, the Cubs' official site reports.

Russell battled a sore shoulder at multiple times last season, particularly in May, when he posted a .579 OPS. He attempted to get ahead of the issue by strengthening the shoulder over the offseason. If it worked, it could be a minor boost to Russell's fantasy value, though this could easily be one of the many "best shape of his life" stories which come out this time of year that ultimately have very little effect.