Cubs' Addison Russell: Takes batting practice Friday
Russell (foot) took batting practice and did base-running exercises Friday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
While it's promising that Russell has been able to continue participating in baseball activities, the Cubs have yet to indicate when he'll be sent on a rehab assignment. However, Russell has been able to increase the intensity of his workouts over the last few days, so his health is trending in the right direction. While Russell is out, Javier Baez should continue serving as the team's everyday shortstop.
